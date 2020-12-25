BidaskClub Upgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to “Buy”

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $54.56 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $544,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,306. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

