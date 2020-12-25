BidaskClub Upgrades Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to “Strong-Buy”

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $962,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

