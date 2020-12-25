BidaskClub Upgrades Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to “Buy”

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Shares of VRM opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

