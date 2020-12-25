Binance Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.70 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.52 or 0.00132416 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and $413.66 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00664247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00161252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00354068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00096329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015279 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.