BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

BCRX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 2,846,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,228. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.