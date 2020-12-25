BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

BCRX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 2,846,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,228. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

