BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

