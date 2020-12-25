BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BEAT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

BEAT stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 177,654 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after buying an additional 131,312 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

