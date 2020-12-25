BitBall (BTB) Tops One Day Volume of $658,642.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $658,642.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,523.28 or 1.00143607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020725 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.