Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0024

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $83,367.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,330,421 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

