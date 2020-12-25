Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Tops $106,202.34 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $106,202.34 and approximately $2,925.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 207.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

