Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,543.40 or 1.00032910 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,382.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020673 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.71 or 0.00410929 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00575783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00144974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

