Bitcoin Plus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,663.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $923,344.85 and $46,663.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00025570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002112 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 151,798 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.