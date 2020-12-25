BitcoiNote Price Down 31% Over Last 7 Days (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 31% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $28,824.91 and $6.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,215,382 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

