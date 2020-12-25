Blacer Coin Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00140044 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 4,140.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

