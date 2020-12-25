Blink Charging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 107,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,547 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

