Blur (BLUR) Reaches Market Cap of $92,133.51

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Blur has a market capitalization of $92,133.51 and approximately $50,880.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00135500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00684567 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00150550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00361538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00064079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00098322 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,651,996 coins and its circulating supply is 6,291,996 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.