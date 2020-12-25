B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Receives GBX 473 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 473 ($6.18).

Several brokerages recently commented on BME. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) alerts:

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 514.80 ($6.73) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a one year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 544.60 ($7.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 467.20. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 29.30 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

About B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.