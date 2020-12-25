BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFW. Cormark cut Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock opened at C$0.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

