Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

BCC opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 49,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

