BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $706,775.22

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003269 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, BOMB has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $706,775.22 and $74,053.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,580.93 or 0.99752512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020789 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00051007 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,466 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

