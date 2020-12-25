Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 30,394 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 47.8% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

