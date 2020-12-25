BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Hits $9.94 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $226.98 or 0.00928755 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $937,829.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00665827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00160940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00355888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00061768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00097658 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

