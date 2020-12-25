BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $210.38

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $1.08 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for about $210.38 or 0.00896620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00688767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00181466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00373252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00099754 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

