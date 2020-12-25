Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $38.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.69.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 324,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 2.21. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

