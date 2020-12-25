BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $258.00

Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $258.00 and traded as low as $210.80. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) shares last traded at $214.40, with a volume of 60,994,355 shares traded.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BP p.l.c. (BP.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.74 ($5.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £43.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.95%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £310.50 ($405.67). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). Insiders have purchased a total of 26,302 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,314 over the last 90 days.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

