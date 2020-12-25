BQT (BQTX) Price Tops $0.0014

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market cap of $821,296.48 and $1,467.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00326321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

