Bread Price Hits $0.0666 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $74,469.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00324510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

