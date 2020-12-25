Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.67

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $260.67 and traded as high as $303.00. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $303.00, with a volume of 181,437 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353 ($4.61).

Get Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £934.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders purchased a total of 38,124 shares of company stock valued at $10,103,418 in the last 90 days.

About Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.