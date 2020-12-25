Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Announces Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 31.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.