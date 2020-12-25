Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 31.83%.

Shares of BLIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLIN. ValuEngine lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.