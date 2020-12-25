Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bright Scholar Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of BEDU opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $723.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

