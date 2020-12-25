Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 68,633 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.93. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

