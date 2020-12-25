Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,998 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.