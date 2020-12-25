Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $263,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 131.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

