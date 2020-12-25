Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,275 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

REAL stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

