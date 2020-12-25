Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 112.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

