British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt cut British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

