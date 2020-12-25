Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.77. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

