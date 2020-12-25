Brokerages Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%.

LZB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Insiders sold a total of 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 308.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

