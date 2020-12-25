Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on OSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of OSH opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,466,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,691,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,064,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,571,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

