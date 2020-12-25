Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $49.39. 279,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 77,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $3,424,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,798,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 267,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $11,573,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $7,486,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

