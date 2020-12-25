Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.97. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

LOGI opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $95.94.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $3,652,858.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,735,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.