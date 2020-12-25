Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) to announce sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $79.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $79.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.10 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,089 shares of company stock worth $333,621.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

PCB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 4,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

