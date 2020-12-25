Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.22). Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 2,079,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

