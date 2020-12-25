Brokerages Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.82.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.95. 285,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 159.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.23. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

