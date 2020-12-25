Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $872.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post sales of $872.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $868.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $876.20 million. The Timken reported sales of $896.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. 131,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,009. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Timken by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

