Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. United Community Banks also posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 219,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

