Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 249,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,193. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock worth $5,915,945. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

