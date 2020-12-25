Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $49.67

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. 6,055,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,316. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

