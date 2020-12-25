Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $16.56

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,830. The company has a market cap of $402.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

